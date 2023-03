Bobrovsky (illness) isn't available for Thursday's contest against Montreal, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky also missed Wednesday's game due to the illness. He has a 24-20-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage in 50 contests this season. With Bobrovsky out, Alex Lyon will start for the second time in as many days while Mack Guzda will serve as the backup.