Bobrovsky made 28 saves in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 35-year-old was locked in a goaltending duel with Pyotr Kochetkov and very nearly got the game to overtime, but Sebastian Aho beat Bobrovsky with just 19 seconds left in the third period. It's his first regulation loss since Jan. 13, and he's allowed two goals or less in eight straight starts, posting a 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage over that red-hot stretch.