Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Bobrovsky not only secured the win in spectacular fashion, but he also provided a bounce-back effort following the 6-5 win over Edmonton on Monday, where he stopped 25 of 30 shots. The 36-year-old veteran might have a few off games here and there, but he's been playing at a high level of late. He's gone 4-1-0 over his last five starts, recording a 2.36 GAA and a .902 save percentage in that stretch. He's allowed one or fewer goals in three of those wins, so he's clearly trending in the right direction after an uneven November where he posted an .888 save percentage across nine starts (6-3-0, 3.11 GAA).