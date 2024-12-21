Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Bobrovsky allowed a first-period goal to Oskar Sundqvist, but he was excellent the rest of the way and gave up one or fewer goals for the fourth time across his last six starts. The star netminder has gone 5-1-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .913 save percentage across that six-game span, and he's stopped 77 of 84 shots he's faced during the Panthers' ongoing three-game winning run.