Bobrovsky will be in goal on the road against Boston on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky is technically still riding a 13-game winning streak, though that stretch does include some bad outings versus New Jersey and Toronto in which he was given the hook but wasn't saddled with the loss. Still, the fact that the Russian netminder continues racking up wins bodes well for the Panthers heading into the postseason where Bobrovsky will almost certainly be named the Game 1 starter.