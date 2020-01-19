Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Perfect penalty killer
Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
He shut them down on seven power plays. The game was closer than the score indicated -- it was just 2-1 until the 13:05 mark of the third. Bobrovsky had missed two games due to an upper-body injury. Get him back in your lineup stat.
