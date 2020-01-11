Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up mystery injury
Bobrovsky left Saturday's practice early and coach Joel Quenneville said the goalie's status for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs is up in the air, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's unclear what forced Bobrovsky to exit early, but a coy Quenneville did clarify that the injury is nothing serious, even though it could affect Bobrovsky's status for Sunday's game. Expect another update on Bobrovsky's status as Sunday's contest draws nearer.
