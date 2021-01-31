Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

All four regulation goals came in the first period, with Bob and Thomas Greiss then locking things down until Aleksi Heponiemi capped his NHL debut with the OT winner. Bobrovsky's .894 save percentage is hardly elite, but it's hard to argue with his 3-0-0 record to begin the season.