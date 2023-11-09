Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Bobrovsky earned his third straight win with this performance, though he's allowed seven goals on 73 shots in that span. The 35-year-old has given up at least three goals in six of his 10 appearances this season. He's up to a 6-3-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He continues to hold down a starting role, so it's likely Bobrovsky will get the nod for Friday's home game versus the Hurricanes.