Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up overtime win
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 30 shots in Wednsday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Things did not look good for Bobrovsky after Nathan MacKinnon made it 3-1 in the third period, but the Panthers responded with three unanswered goals to bail out their netminder. The 31-year-old improved to 5-2-3 with a 3.71 GAA and an .873 save percentage this year. He's been maddeningly inconsistent to start 2019-20 after never posting a GAA higher than 2.75 during seven years with the Blue Jackets.
