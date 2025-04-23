Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Bobrovsky wasn't all that busy in the playoff opener, and he put in a good performance to give the Panthers a 1-0 series lead. He's won three of his last four starts while allowing nine goals on 88 shots in that span. Expect Bobrovsky to start every playoff game for the Panthers as long as he stays healthy.