Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up win in San Jose
Bobrovsky turned aside 29 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
It was another uneven performance from Bob, but this time he got enough offensive support to come away with his first win since Feb. 3 and snap an 0-4-1 slump. On the season, Bobrovsky is saddled with a 3.31 GAA and .897 save percentage -- what would be the worst numbers of his career if he can't turn things around down the stretch.
