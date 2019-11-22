Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Plays big exactly when needed

Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Thursday night.

The Ducks went up 4-0 by the 18:39 mark of the second period. But Bob bricked up the net and his mates roared back to get the win. It's his third win in a row and he's 9-4-4 on the season. But Bobrovsky really needs to clean up his ratios -- his 3.46 GAA and .886 save percentage are a far cry from his historical excellence.