Bobrovsky kicked out 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Things got a little dicey for Bobrovsky after the Predators, who had trailed 3-0 at one point, drew within 5-4 with an extra-attacker goal in the final two minutes of regulation. But Bobrovsky held on for just his second win in his last five starts (2-2-1). The 32-year-old has been inconsistent in his second campaign with Florida and has been unable to find the level of play that landed him a monster free-agent contract prior to the 2019-20 season.