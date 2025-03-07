Bobrovsky stopped all 16 shots he faced and recorded a shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 36-year-old veteran goaltender recorded a shutout for the second time across his last three outings, and he's achieved this feat four times in the current 2024-25 season. Bobrovsky has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since the end of the 4 Nations break, going 4-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and a .949 save percentage over his last five starts.