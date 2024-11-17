Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Jets on Saturday.

Bobrovsky bounced back admirably from the ugly loss he suffered against the Devils on Thursday, when he stopped just 23 of 28 shots in a 6-2 defeat, and recorded his first shutout of the season in this outing against arguably the hottest team in the NHL. Even including that woeful loss against New Jersey, Bobrovsky has been very good in recent weeks. He owns a 4-1-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage in five outings this month.