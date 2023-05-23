Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced in Florida's 1-0 victory over Carolina in Game 3 on Monday.

Bobrovsky has pushed the Panthers to a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals by saving an incredible 132 of 135 shots over that stretch. That's pushed him up to 10-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 13 playoff outings this year. It's increasingly looking like Bobrovsky will be the favorite to claim the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Panthers are able to pull through and win the Stanley Cup. Bobrovsky and Florida still have work ahead though, which will continue Wednesday when the Panthers attempt to complete their sweep of Carolina.