Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Powers win over old team

Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

It was his first game against his former squad and Bob put on a show. Maybe this is what he needed from the start of the season. Bobrovsky went into this game with a 9-6-4 record, 3.48 goals-against average and .884 save percentage, which put him in a tie for last in the NHL among goalies with at least 10 games played this season. Fingers crossed this is the first step in the next phase of Bobrovsky's season.

