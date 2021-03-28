Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

The Stars made things competitive, but a Carter Verhaeghe hat trick in regulation and Aaron Ekblad's game-wining tally in overtime made a winner of Bobrovsky. The Russian netminder improved to 13-5-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Panthers play the Stars again Sunday, but it'll likely be Chris Driedger in goal for that contest.