Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 15 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

The Wild peppered Bobrovsky with quality shots on the power play, finding the back of the net on four out of ten chances until he was eventually relieved of his duties. Anthony Stolarz took over between the posts for the remainder of the game halfway through the second period. The numbers do not look good for Bobrovsky. He ended with a .733 save percentage and only made seven saves.