Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots before he was relieved by Anthony Stolarz in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky allowed a pair of goals within 33 seconds late in the first period and another three markers in the second before he was replaced by Stolarz to start the third. It's the sixth loss in seven starts for Bobrovsky, who's struggled to an .868 save percentage in that span. The 35-year-old netminder is now 33-17-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.46 GAA on the season. Stolarz figures to start Tuesday in Montreal in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Bobrovsky for a road matchup with the Senators on Thursday.