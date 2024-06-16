Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Bobrovsky was pulled early in the second period after his worst game of the series so far. He's had one dud in each round, and the Panthers will hope that getting some time to clear his head Saturday will put him on track to bounce back in Game 5 on Tuesday. Bobrovsky saw a six-game winning streak come to an end, but the Panthers will have up to three more chances to secure the Stanley Cup.