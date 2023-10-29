Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Seattle took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but Bobrovsky slammed the door the rest of the way and gave his squad a chance to rally. After a bumpy start to the campaign, the veteran goalie has won three of his last four starts while allowing just 10 goals on 125 shots over that stretch, leaving him with a 2.88 GAA and .906 save percentage through six outings.