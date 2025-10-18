Bobnrovsky made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Buffalo.

Two of the Sabres' goals came on power plays, as Bobrovsky got little help from his skaters in the afternoon contest. The veteran netminder gave up more than two goals in a start for the first time this season, and through five appearances Bobrovsky sports a 3-2-0 record with a 2.02 GAA and .917 save percentage.