Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready for first preseason game

Bobrovsky will start in Tuesday's home preseason game versus the Lightning, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky will don the Panthers' sweater for the first time since signing his seven-year, $70 million contract this summer. The 31-year-old netminder was solid in the regular season last year, and he elevated his game in the postseason with a .925 save percentage and 2.41 GAA. This exhibition game will help Bobrovsky knock off the rust before the season opener versus the Lightning on Oct. 3.