Bobrovsky came off the bench and stopped nine of 11 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Bobrovsky entered the game less than four minutes into the second period when starter Chris Driedger suffered a lower-body injury. The Panthers were already trailing 2-1 at the time of the goaltending switch, and Bobrovsky would give up a pair of tallies to Erik Haula and Yakov Trenin in the third period. Bobrovsky would obviously carry the goaltending load going forward -- beginning with Tuesday's rematch with the Pedators -- if Driedger's injury keeps him on the shelf for any length of time.