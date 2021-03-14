Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over Chicago.

It's taken longer than expected after signing his massive free agent contract prior to the 2019-20 season, but Bobrovsky finally seems to be settling in with the Panthers. Saturday's performance marked Bobrovsky fifth consecutive win since the calendar turned to March, and he's posted a fine .917 save percentage during that stretch. He'll try to extend his winning streak Monday in a rematch with the Blackhawks.