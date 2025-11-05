Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Ducks.

The seven goals against were a season high for Bobrovsky, though he's given up at least three goals in five of his last six starts. He's likely lucky to be 3-3-0 in that span, but there was no fortune to be found for him in Tuesday's contest, as the Ducks potted multiple goals in each period. Bobrovsky dropped to 6-4-0 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 10 starts. The Panthers' next game is at Los Angeles on Thursday. With no back-to-back sets during this road trip out west, it's unclear if Bobrovsky will be rested for any of the next three games.