Bobrovsky made 20 saves in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Panthers took leads in the first and second periods, but Bobrovsky couldn't make them stick, and the game got away from Florida in the third. It's the first time the 36-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals in an outing since Feb. 4, derailing some of the momentum he'd built up ahead of the postseason. Assuming he's on the bench Tuesday in Florida's finale against Tampa Bay -- the Panthers' first-round opponent in the playoffs -- Bobrovsky wraps up the regular season with a 33-19-2 record, 2.44 GAA and .906 save percentage.