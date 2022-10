Bobrovsky made 18 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

The ice was tilted heavily toward the Flyers' net where opponent Carter Hart faced 51 shots. Bob didn't face much work and wasn't a difference maker when he did. Bobrovsky has allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts and has gone 1-3-1 in that span. He may get a rest Saturday against Ottawa in favor of Spencer Knight.