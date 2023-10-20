Bobrovsky made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Bobrovsky was beaten just once, on the power play, on a sharp shot by Mitchell Marner. It was his 107th win as a Panther, second-most in franchise history. The Leafs came out flat, but Bob was strong nonetheless. And it was a nice change from his middling efforts to date. He had allowed 10 goals in three starts prior to Thursday.