Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 Game 5 victory over the Lightning.

Bobrovsky went 4-1 with a 2.21 GAA and one shutout in the first-round series with Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old backstop will now turn his attention to either the Maple Leafs or Senators in the second round. Backed by an offensive that is generating 3.80 goals per game in the playoffs, Bobrovsky won't need to be perfect to continue racking up victories.