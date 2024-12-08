Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Making his return from a three-game absence, with one absence due to rest and two due to the birth of his second child, the 36-year-old netminder was outstanding and took advantage of a favorable matchup against one of the worst offenses in the league. Bobrovsky has won its last three starts, posting a 1.67 GAA and a pristine .940 save percentage in that span.