Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Bobrovsky won his second outing in a row, but this was a much more convincing effort than Saturday, when he allowed six goals on 31 shots. The 37-year-old can blame his defense for a pair of Dylan Guenther breakaway tallies in Wednesday's contest. Bobrovsky is up to 12-8-1 on the year with a 2.98 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 21 starts. The Panthers will likely turn to Daniil Tarasov for a tough matchup Thursday versus the Avalanche, but Bobrovsky should be ready to go for Saturday's road game in Dallas.