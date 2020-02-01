Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seeking fifth straight win
Bobrovsky will defend the road net Saturday versus the Canadiens, Doug Plagens of the Panthers radio network reports.
Things started off rocky for Bobrovsky in Florida, but he was stellar leading up to the All-Star break with four straight wins and a .922 save percentage. This will be his first start since Jan. 21. The Canadiens have played well lately, too, as they've won five of the last six games due to solid goaltending and despite just 2.7 goals per contest.
