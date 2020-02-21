Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for back-to-back
Bobrovsky will patrol the road crease for Thursday's clash with the Kings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old will draw his third start in four days, as he's gone 2-0-0 along with a 2.00 GAA and .941 save percentage in his last two starts. Bobrovsky will draw a great matchup against a Kings offense that ranks 30th in the league in goals per game this campaign.
