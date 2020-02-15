Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to back up Saturday

Bobrovsky (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville confirmed Samuel Montembeault will get the start, but after missing Friday's practice with an illness, Bobrovsky will be available. The 31-year-old has gone 20-17-5 this season along with a 3.32 GAA and .896 save percentage across 44 appearances.