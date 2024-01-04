Bobrovsky will start on the road against Vegas on Thursday.

Bobrovsky has won his last four starts while saving 102 of 110 shots (.927 save percentage). That gives him an 18-9-1 record, 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage in 28 outings this season. Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 4-2 win against Vegas on Dec. 23, but the 22-11-5 Golden Knights are always a challenging opponent.