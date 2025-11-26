Bobrovsky is set to start at home against Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky will look to get back into the win column after surrendering four goals on 17 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Saturday. He's 10-6-0 with a 2.80 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 16 outings this year. The Flyers are 11-7-3 and rank 26th in goals per game with 2.67.