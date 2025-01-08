Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Utah on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky has lost his past two starts, but that's due to a lack of offensive support rather than struggles on his part. In fact, he was solid over those two outings, stopping 68 of 72 shots (.944 save percentage). Perhaps Florida will give him more help Wednesday -- the Panthers do rank 10th in goals per game with 3.24, so their recent issues are unusual. Utah ranks 22nd with 2.90 goals per game.