Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to miss Thursday's contest

Bobrovsky (upper body) is expected to be sidelined against the Kings on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has played in just one of the Panthers' previous four contests and is now set to be sidelined for another. With the Russian struggling, the team turned to Chris Driedger and figure to do so again heading into Thursday's matchup. No timeline has been announced for Bobrovsky's return, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day for now.