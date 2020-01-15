Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to miss Thursday's contest
Bobrovsky (upper body) is expected to be sidelined against the Kings on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has played in just one of the Panthers' previous four contests and is now set to be sidelined for another. With the Russian struggling, the team turned to Chris Driedger and figure to do so again heading into Thursday's matchup. No timeline has been announced for Bobrovsky's return, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy going forward•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up mystery injury•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises past Canucks•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.