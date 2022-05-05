Bobrovsky is slated to be between the pipes at home versus Washington for Game 2 on Thursday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky gave up three goals on 37 shots (.919 save percentage) in a losing effort in Game 1 and will no doubt be eager to bounce back and avoid a two-game series deficit. In 42 postseason appearances over his career, the netminder is 13-24 with a .899 save percentage, not exactly the type of historic performance that will instill a lot of confidence in fantasy players.