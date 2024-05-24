Bobrovsky is slated to guard the cage on the road versus the Rangers in Game 2 on Friday.
Bobrovsky is coming off a 24-save shutout victory over New York in Game 1, his seventh shutout of the year and first in the postseason. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran is sporting a 2.17 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 playoff contests while sporting a 5-1 road record.
