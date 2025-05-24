Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease in Game 3 against Carolina on Saturday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 17-save performance in Thursday's 5-0 shutout win over the Hurricanes in Game 2. He is riding a three-game winning streak and has allowed two goals or fewer in six straight starts. Bobrovsky has a 10-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 14 appearances this postseason. Carolina has registered the second-most shots per game (31.8) in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.