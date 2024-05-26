Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 3 against the Rangers, according to Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save effort in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2. He has posted a 9-4 record with one shutout, a 2.12 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 13 appearances this postseason.