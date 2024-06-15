Bobrovsky will guard the road net in Game 4 against Edmonton on Saturday, per Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky has stopped 151 of 160 shots during his six-game winning streak. If he wins again Saturday, the Panthers will hoist the Stanley Cup, and he could earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Bobrovsky has a 15-5 record this postseason with a 2.07 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 20 outings.