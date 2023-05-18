Bobrovsky will protect the road net in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Carolina on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has made 10 appearances in the playoffs, posting a 2.82 GAA and a .918 save percentage while leading the Panthers to surprise upset wins over the Bruins and Maple Leafs. During the regular season, the 34-year-old didn't face the Hurricanes. He's been as locked in as any goalie as Florida makes a surprising deep run in the postseason.