Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against LA on Thursday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky has an 8-3-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage in 12 outings this campaign. He's entering Thursday's action on a five-game winning streak, stopping 117 of 129 shots (.907 save percentage) in that span. The Kings rank second offensively with 4.00 goals per contest in 2023-24.