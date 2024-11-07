Bobrovsky was the first goalie off Thursday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Predators.

Bobrovsky has picked up wins in each of his last three starts, posting a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage during those outings, which all came on the road. The 36-year-old will attempt to remain hot against the Predators, who rank fourth-worst in the league with 2.38 goals per game to begin the season.