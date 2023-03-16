Bobrovsky is slated to start at home against Montreal on Thursday, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Florida reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday and summoned Mack Guzda. It's believed that the plan is for Bobrovsky to start for the Panthers on Thursday while Lyon gets some work in the minors to avoid getting rusty. Bobrovsky has played in the Panthers' last 10 outings, posting a 6-3-1 record, 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage in that span. Through 44 contests this season, the 34-year-old has a 21-17-3 record, 2.98 GAA and .904 save percentage. Montreal ranks 28th offensively with 2.74 goals per game in 2022-23.